College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 8 Published 8:47 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

The Florida Gators versus the Auburn Tigers is a game to watch on the Saturday SEC college basketball schedule that includes a lot of compelling contests. To see all our picks against the spread, continue reading.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Kentucky -11.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats

South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 12.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 12.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -11.5

Kentucky -11.5 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Oklahoma +5.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Oklahoma Sooners

Tennessee Volunteers at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 4.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 4.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Texas +2.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores

Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Vanderbilt by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Vanderbilt -2.5

Vanderbilt -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Texas A&M +4.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Missouri Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -4.5

Missouri -4.5 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Florida +9.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Florida Gators at Auburn Tigers

Florida Gators at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -9.5

Auburn -9.5 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Georgia -1.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -1.5

Georgia -1.5 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Ole Miss -5.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -5.5

Ole Miss -5.5 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Alabama -5.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks

Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 6.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 6.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -5.5

Alabama -5.5 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: