College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 8 Published 8:47 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

The Tulane Green Wave versus the North Texas Mean Green is a game to see on the Saturday AAC college basketball slate that has plenty of exciting matchups. For all our predictions against the spread, scroll down.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Tulsa +6 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Florida Atlantic Owls at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida Atlantic -6

Florida Atlantic -6 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tulane +9.5 vs. North Texas

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Mean Green

Tulane Green Wave at North Texas Mean Green Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 9.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 9.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -9.5

North Texas -9.5 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Rice +1 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers

Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 1.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Rice by 1.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Charlotte -1

Charlotte -1 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: UTSA +1.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners

East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Favorite & Spread: UTSA by 0.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

UTSA by 0.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -1.5

East Carolina -1.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 8

February 8 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

