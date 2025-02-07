Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 4:32 am Friday, February 7, 2025

Brady Skjei will be on the ice Friday when his Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:22 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -7.

Skjei has picked up at least one point in 13 games, with 18 points in total.

Skjei has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 13 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blackhawks are giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.

The team has the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.

The Blackhawks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 52 Games 2 18 Points 1 5 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: