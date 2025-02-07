Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, February 7
Published 12:20 am Friday, February 7, 2025
The St. John’s Red Storm versus the UConn Huskies is a game to see on the Friday college basketball schedule that has a lot of thrilling matchups. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, our computer model is high on seven games, including that one.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: St. John’s +2.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: St. John’s Red Storm at UConn Huskies
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 7
- Computer Projection: St. John’s by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-2.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: USC +12.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: USC Trojans at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 7
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 9.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-12.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: San Jose State +13.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 7
- Computer Projection: Boise State by 12.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-13.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Utah State -12.5 vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: Utah State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 7
- Computer Projection: Utah State by 13.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Utah State (-12.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: VCU -1.5 vs. Dayton
- Matchup: VCU Rams at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 7
- Computer Projection: VCU by 2.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -5.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 7
- Computer Projection: Saint Joseph’s (PA) by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Joseph’s (PA) (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Pennsylvania +7.5 vs. Princeton
- Matchup: Princeton Tigers at Pennsylvania Quakers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 7
- Computer Projection: Princeton by 6.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Princeton (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
