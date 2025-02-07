Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, February 7 Published 12:20 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The St. John’s Red Storm versus the UConn Huskies is a game to see on the Friday college basketball schedule that has a lot of thrilling matchups. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, our computer model is high on seven games, including that one.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: