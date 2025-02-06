Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7?
Published 11:52 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025
On Friday at 8:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Steven Stamkos going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in 15 of 52 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.
- He has a 15.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-3
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
