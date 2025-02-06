Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7? Published 11:53 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

In the upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Ryan O’Reilly to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 49 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in two games (five shots).

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and five assists on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: