Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7? Published 11:53 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

When the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Roman Josi score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In seven of 48 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 22:59 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 23:06 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 25:02 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 23:30 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 27:31 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 2 1 1 25:04 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 2 0 2 24:34 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 31:25 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

