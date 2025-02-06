Will Kevin Gravel Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7? Published 11:53 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Kevin Gravel to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Kevin Gravel score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Gravel stats and insights

Gravel is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

Gravel has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

