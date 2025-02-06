Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7? Published 11:52 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

Can we anticipate Jonathan Marchessault lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 14 of 52 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.

He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 182 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/3/2025 Senators 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

