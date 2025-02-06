Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on February 7? Published 11:52 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

Should you bet on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In 16 of 52 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.

In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has scored two goals on 14 shots.

He has six goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

Forsberg averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 182 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: