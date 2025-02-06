Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on TV or Streaming Live – February 7
Published 10:24 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025
The Nashville Predators (18-27-7) take the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-6) as a part of Friday’s NHL schedule, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th with 43 points and the Blackhawks are 15th with 38 points in the Western Conference.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|52
|19
|32
|51
|75
|29
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|52
|16
|24
|40
|59
|6
|D Roman Josi
|48
|9
|27
|36
|72
|23
|F Steven Stamkos
|52
|17
|15
|32
|31
|11
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|49
|14
|16
|30
|39
|19
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.6 (30th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.25 (25th)
- Shots: 30.1 (5th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.3 (23rd)
- Power Play %: 21.48 (16th)
- Penalty Kill %: 82.17 (8th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
Blackhawks’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Connor Bedard
|53
|15
|31
|46
|52
|16
|F Teuvo Teravainen
|53
|11
|25
|36
|45
|11
|F Ryan Donato
|51
|16
|16
|32
|20
|15
|F Tyler Bertuzzi
|53
|17
|11
|28
|33
|15
|D Seth Jones
|36
|5
|19
|24
|44
|15
Blackhawks Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.58 (31st)
- Goals Allowed: 3.43 (30th)
- Shots: 24.7 (32nd)
- Shots Allowed: 31.6 (30th)
- Power Play %: 23.81 (9th)
- Penalty Kill %: 81.41 (11th)
Blackhawks’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 7 vs. Predators: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 8 at Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 22 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 3 vs. Kings: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 5 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 7 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 8 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 10 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 13 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Kraken: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 20 vs. Kings: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 at Blues: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 vs. Flyers: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 26 vs. Devils: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
- March 28 vs. Golden Knights: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
