Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – February 7 Published 9:41 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

Heading into their Friday, February 7 matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-6) at United Center, which starts at 8:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-27-7) will be monitoring four players on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jason Dickinson C Day-To-Day Lower Body Laurent Brossoit G Out Knee Louis Crevier D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 135 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, giving up 169 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-34) ranks 30th in the league.

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 137 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the league’s 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago has conceded 182 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in the NHL.

They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-200) Blackhawks (+166) 6

