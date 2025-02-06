Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – February 7
Published 9:41 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025
Heading into their Friday, February 7 matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-6) at United Center, which starts at 8:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (18-27-7) will be monitoring four players on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jason Dickinson
|C
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
|Laurent Brossoit
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Louis Crevier
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 135 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, giving up 169 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-34) ranks 30th in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- With 137 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the league’s 30th-ranked offense.
- Chicago has conceded 182 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in the NHL.
- They have the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -45.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-200)
|Blackhawks (+166)
|6
