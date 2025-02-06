Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 6 Published 1:46 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday’s game at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has the Ole Miss Rebels (15-6) taking on the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners (16-6) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-71 win for Ole Miss, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Oklahoma is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) against Ole Miss. The two sides are projected to come in below the 147.5 total.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -3.5

Ole Miss -3.5 Point total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -170, Oklahoma +140

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 73, Oklahoma 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+3.5)

Oklahoma (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)

Ole Miss has a 13-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Oklahoma, who is 7-9-0 ATS. The Rebels have hit the over in eight games, while Sooners games have gone over seven times. The teams score 164.7 points per game, 17.2 more points than this matchup’s total. Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests, while Oklahoma has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +496 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.6 points per game. They’re putting up 77.6 points per game to rank 32nd in college basketball and are giving up 54 per outing to rank 10th in college basketball.

Ole Miss wins the rebound battle by 8.5 boards on average. It collects 33.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 109th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 25.4 per outing.

Ole Miss knocks down 1.6 more threes per game than the opposition, 5.4 (244th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 3.8.

The Rebels’ 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 18th in college basketball, and the 67.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in college basketball.

Ole Miss has committed 13 turnovers per game (45th in college basketball play), 7.5 fewer than the 20.5 it forces on average (19th in college basketball).

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game (posting 87.1 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and allowing 69.2 per contest, 288th in college basketball) and have a +395 scoring differential.

Oklahoma pulls down 42.6 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 13.3 boards per game.

Oklahoma connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (24th in college basketball), two more than its opponents.

Oklahoma has committed 18.7 turnovers per game (336th in college basketball), 2.4 more than the 16.3 it forces (138th in college basketball).

