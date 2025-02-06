NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 7
Published 9:26 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025
The NBA slate today is sure to please. The outings include the Utah Jazz playing the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Looking for additional betting info for today’s NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the important games in the article below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 7
Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Spurs -11.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 2.3 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -16.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18.1 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 5.8 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -6.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 209.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Thunder -18.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.7 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
