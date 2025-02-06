NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 7 Published 9:26 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

The NBA slate today is sure to please. The outings include the Utah Jazz playing the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Looking for additional betting info for today’s NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the important games in the article below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 7

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Spurs -11.5

Spurs -11.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 2.3 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 2.3 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.1 total projected points)

Over (223.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSW

FDSSE and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -16.5

Cavaliers -16.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18.1 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18.1 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)

Over (231.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOH

MNMT and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -1.5

76ers -1.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 5.8 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 5.8 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)

Over (224.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -6.5

Heat -6.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 209.5 points

209.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.7 total projected points)

Over (219.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN

YES and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Bucks -5.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 1.3 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 1.3 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)

Over (230.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Thunder -18.5

Thunder -18.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.7 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 19.7 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)

Over (224.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOK

SportsNet and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and KJZZ

AZFamily and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

