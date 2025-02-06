How to Watch the NBA Today, February 7
Published 10:26 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025
The Toronto Raptors versus the Oklahoma City Thunder is one of seven strong options on today’s NBA slate.
You can find info on how to watch today’s NBA action right here.
Watch the NBA Today – February 7
Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
