How to Watch the NBA Today, February 7

The Toronto Raptors versus the Oklahoma City Thunder is one of seven strong options on today’s NBA slate.

You can find info on how to watch today’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – February 7

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSW

FDSSE and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOH

MNMT and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN

YES and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOK

SportsNet and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and KJZZ

AZFamily and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

