How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 6
Published 7:45 am Thursday, February 6, 2025
The Oklahoma Sooners (16-6) will visit the Ole Miss Rebels (15-6) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 6, 2025.
If you want to know where to find this game on TV, you can watch it on SEC Network +.
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Sooners are fifth-best in the country offensively (87.1 points scored per game) and ranked 288th defensively (69.2 points allowed).
- Ole Miss is averaging 33.9 boards per game this year (109th-ranked in college basketball), and it has allowed just 25.4 rebounds per contest (fourth-best).
- The Sooners are second-best in the nation in assists (21.9 per game) in 2024-25.
- Ole Miss ranks 19th-best in the nation by forcing 20.5 turnovers per game. It ranks 45th in college basketball by averaging 13 turnovers per contest.
- Beyond the arc, the Sooners are 24th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.5). They are 134th in 3-point percentage at 32.3%.
- Ole Miss is allowing opponents to post a 30% three-point percentage this season (139th-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by allowing only 3.8 threes per contest (fifth-best).
- In 2024-25, the Sooners have taken 61.9% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74% of the Sooners’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26% have been 3-pointers.
Oklahoma 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Sooners are fifth-best in the nation on offense (87.1 points scored per game) and ranked 288th on defense (69.2 points conceded).
- On the glass, Oklahoma is third-best in the nation in rebounds (42.6 per game). It is 89th in rebounds allowed (29.3 per game).
- This season the Sooners are second-best in the nation in assists at 21.9 per game.
- Oklahoma is the 23rd-worst team in college basketball in turnovers per game (18.7) and 138th in turnovers forced (16.3).
- In 2024-25 the Sooners are 24th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (8.5 per game), and they rank No. 134 in 3-point percentage (32.3%).
- Giving up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 28.9% from beyond the arc, Oklahoma is 240th and 89th in the country, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2024-25, the Sooners have attempted 61.9% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74% of the Sooners’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26% have been 3-pointers.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Madison Scott
|21
|12.4
|5.1
|3.9
|1
|1
|0.2
|Sira Thienou
|21
|12.2
|4.5
|2.3
|2.9
|0.3
|1
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|21
|12
|5.3
|3.2
|1.5
|0.9
|1.1
|Starr Jacobs
|21
|11.6
|6.9
|1.1
|1.8
|0.4
|0
|Kirsten Deans
|21
|8.4
|2.1
|2.5
|1
|0.1
|1.5
Oklahoma’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Raegan Beers
|22
|16.9
|8.9
|1
|0.6
|1.1
|0.3
|Payton Verhulst
|22
|14.8
|5.8
|3.9
|1.2
|0.8
|2.4
|Sahara Williams
|22
|10.6
|4.4
|2.3
|0.9
|0.1
|0.8
|Skylar Vann
|22
|9.3
|4.4
|2.5
|1.1
|0.2
|1.1
|Zya Vann
|22
|6.7
|2.4
|1.7
|1.6
|0.4
|0.5
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 6 vs. Oklahoma at 7:30 PM ET
- February 10 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
- February 13 at Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET
- February 16 at Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET
- February 23 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET
- February 27 vs. South Carolina at 9:00 PM ET
Oklahoma’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 6 at Ole Miss at 7:30 PM ET
- February 10 vs. Auburn at 8:00 PM ET
- February 16 at Missouri at 2:00 PM ET
- February 20 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:00 PM ET
- February 23 at Arkansas at 3:00 PM ET
- February 27 at Florida at 7:00 PM ET
