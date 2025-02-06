How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 6 Published 7:45 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

The Oklahoma Sooners (16-6) will visit the Ole Miss Rebels (15-6) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

If you want to know where to find this game on TV, you can watch it on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Sooners are fifth-best in the country offensively (87.1 points scored per game) and ranked 288th defensively (69.2 points allowed).

Ole Miss is averaging 33.9 boards per game this year (109th-ranked in college basketball), and it has allowed just 25.4 rebounds per contest (fourth-best).

The Sooners are second-best in the nation in assists (21.9 per game) in 2024-25.

Ole Miss ranks 19th-best in the nation by forcing 20.5 turnovers per game. It ranks 45th in college basketball by averaging 13 turnovers per contest.

Beyond the arc, the Sooners are 24th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.5). They are 134th in 3-point percentage at 32.3%.

Ole Miss is allowing opponents to post a 30% three-point percentage this season (139th-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by allowing only 3.8 threes per contest (fifth-best).

In 2024-25, the Sooners have taken 61.9% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74% of the Sooners’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 26% have been 3-pointers.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Scott 21 12.4 5.1 3.9 1 1 0.2 Sira Thienou 21 12.2 4.5 2.3 2.9 0.3 1 Kennedy Todd-Williams 21 12 5.3 3.2 1.5 0.9 1.1 Starr Jacobs 21 11.6 6.9 1.1 1.8 0.4 0 Kirsten Deans 21 8.4 2.1 2.5 1 0.1 1.5

Oklahoma’s Top Players

Sooners Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Raegan Beers 22 16.9 8.9 1 0.6 1.1 0.3 Payton Verhulst 22 14.8 5.8 3.9 1.2 0.8 2.4 Sahara Williams 22 10.6 4.4 2.3 0.9 0.1 0.8 Skylar Vann 22 9.3 4.4 2.5 1.1 0.2 1.1 Zya Vann 22 6.7 2.4 1.7 1.6 0.4 0.5

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

February 6 vs. Oklahoma at 7:30 PM ET

February 10 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

February 13 at Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

February 16 at Tennessee at 12:00 PM ET

February 23 vs. Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 27 vs. South Carolina at 9:00 PM ET

Oklahoma’s Upcoming Schedule

February 6 at Ole Miss at 7:30 PM ET

February 10 vs. Auburn at 8:00 PM ET

February 16 at Missouri at 2:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:00 PM ET

February 23 at Arkansas at 3:00 PM ET

February 27 at Florida at 7:00 PM ET

