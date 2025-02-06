How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6 Published 8:43 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

The Temple Owls versus the South Florida Bulls is the only game on Thursday’s college basketball slate that features an AAC team on the court.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: