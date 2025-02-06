How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 7 Published 11:47 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

Friday’s NHL slate includes a game between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or plan to build a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the article below.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s total of 5.5 goals 24 times.

A total of 31 of Chicago’s games have ended with over 5.5 goals this season.

The total for this game (5.5) is 0.3 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.6) and the Blackhawks (2.58).

The 6.7 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 1.2 more than the over/under for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -196

The Predators are 14-19 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -196 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Predators have a 66.2% chance to win.

Blackhawks Moneyline: +162

In Chicago’s 50 games playing as the moneyline underdog this season, it has 15 wins.

When the Blackhawks’ moneyline odds are +162 or longer, they have won 11 games out of 29 opportunities.

Chicago’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 38.2% to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Chicago 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

With 19 goals and 32 assists this season, Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors (51 points).

Jonathan Marchessault has 16 goals and 24 assists for Nashville to compile 40 total points (0.8 per game).

On 142 shots (for nine goals) and 27 assists, Roman Josi has recorded 36 points this season.

In the 40 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .900, 38th in the league.

Blackhawks Points Leaders

Connor Bedard is among the top options on offense for Chicago, with 46 points this season. He has recorded 15 goals and 31 assists in 53 games.

Teuvo Teravainen is key for Chicago’s attack with 36 total points (0.7 per game), including 11 goals and 25 assists through 53 games.

Ryan Donato has 16 goals and 16 assists for Nashville.

Chicago’s Petr Mrazek is 9-18-2 this season, collecting 798 saves and permitting 94 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .895 save percentage (49th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/31/2025 Sabres L 4-3 Away -125 2/1/2025 Penguins L 3-0 Away -120 2/3/2025 Senators L 5-2 Home -135 2/7/2025 Blackhawks – Away -196 2/8/2025 Sabres – Home – 2/22/2025 Avalanche – Home – 2/23/2025 Devils – Home –

Blackhawks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/30/2025 Hurricanes L 3-2 Away +336 2/1/2025 Panthers L 5-1 Away +340 2/5/2025 Oilers L 4-3 Home +237 2/7/2025 Predators – Home +162 2/8/2025 Blues – Away – 2/22/2025 Blue Jackets – Away – 2/23/2025 Maple Leafs – Home –

Nashville vs. Chicago Game Info

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

