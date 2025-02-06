February 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:21 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights versus the New Jersey Devils is a game to catch on a Thursday NHL slate that has plenty of compelling matchups.

Here you can find information on how to watch all of Thursday’s NHL action.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 6 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: