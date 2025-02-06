February 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:21 am Thursday, February 6, 2025
The Vegas Golden Knights versus the New Jersey Devils is a game to catch on a Thursday NHL slate that has plenty of compelling matchups.
Here you can find information on how to watch all of Thursday’s NHL action.
Email newsletter signup
NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!
How to Watch February 6 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Ottawa Senators @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Washington Capitals @ Philadelphia Flyers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Utah Hockey Club @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ New Jersey Devils
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ St. Louis Blues
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Calgary Flames
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
id: