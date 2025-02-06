College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 6

Published 12:47 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 6

The Temple Owls versus the South Florida Bulls is one of many solid options on Thursday in AAC play. To help you, we’re providing picks against the spread!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: South Florida +1 vs. Temple

  • Matchup: Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Temple -1
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 6
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Thursday, February 6

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, February 6

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, February 6

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, February 6

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 6

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 6

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 5

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 5

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow