College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 6 Published 12:47 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

The Temple Owls versus the South Florida Bulls is one of many solid options on Thursday in AAC play. To help you, we’re providing picks against the spread!

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: South Florida +1 vs. Temple

Matchup: Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls

Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls Projected Favorite & Spread: Temple by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Temple by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Temple -1

Temple -1 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 6

February 6 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

