Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, February 5 Published 12:28 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The Wednesday college basketball slate includes five games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those games is the Missouri Tigers squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers. For picks against the spread, check out the rest of this article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines vs. Oregon Ducks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 79, Oregon 71

Michigan 79, Oregon 71 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 8.2 points

Michigan by 8.2 points Pick ATS: Oregon (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Crisler Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Syracuse Orange vs. No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 82, Syracuse 64

Duke 82, Syracuse 64 Projected Favorite: Duke by 17.8 points

Duke by 17.8 points Pick ATS: Duke (-17.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 15 Missouri Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 75, Missouri 67

Tennessee 75, Missouri 67 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 7.8 points

Tennessee by 7.8 points Pick ATS: Missouri (+9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Memphis Tigers vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 84, Tulsa 64

Memphis 84, Tulsa 64 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 20.1 points

Memphis by 20.1 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-18.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 80, Rutgers 73

Illinois 80, Rutgers 73 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 6.5 points

Illinois by 6.5 points Pick ATS: Rutgers (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena

Jersey Mike’s Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: