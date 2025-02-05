​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 9:18 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Jan. 27

Dominique Alazawan Patterson, 318 Panola Ave., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Cortell Ledale Mottley, 1910 Freeman Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting and disorderly

conduct/failure to comply.

Kyla Machel Walton, 143 Mt. Level Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

Jenna Dianne Elmore, 985 Dry Bayou Rd., Lambert, charged with Drug Court violation.

Earl Lavelle Butler, Jr., 278 Ruby Rd., Courtland, charged with felony possession of a controlled

substance and no tag.

Jontay Monique McCain, 2981 Meadow Lane, Memphis, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance.

Jan. 28

Terrance Devon Doyle, 112 Vance St., Batesville, charged with two counts of felony possession

of a controlled substance.

Ladarius Cortez Harris, 122 Hemlock Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance.

Angela Ales, 964 Trantham Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Raymond Marvel Harris, Jr., 157 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with statuatory rape.

Landon Chance Perry, 4423 Central Academy Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the

peace.

Jessica Renee Pennington-Bumpous, 7821 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, held for Calhoun

County authorities.

Jan. 29

L.B. Benson, 3367 Benson Rd., Pope, charged with driving while license suspended.

Rickey Donovan Lofton, 135 Oakleigh Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and no drivers

license.

Justin Chase Tullous, 385 Market St., Pope, charged with contempt of court and resisting arrest.

Jan. 30

Temetric Darrell Williams, 313 Gin St., Sardis, arrested on a warrant.

Daniel Ramirez-Sanchez, homeless, charged with trespassing.

Tony Porter, Sr., 614B South Pocahontas St., Sardis, held on a detention order.

Dustin Charles Hawkins, 567 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Castle Victoria Brassell, 3495 Bethel Rd., Enid, charged with possession of a controlled

substance and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Aleisha Watkins Mackey, 3495 Bethel Rd., Enid, charged with possession of a controlled

substance and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek, Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Jan. 31

Jonathan Dave Starkey, 1340 Matthew Rd., Senatobia, charged with conspiracy, burglary, and

grand larceny.

Jerry McBrayer, Jr., 15338 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with probation violation.

JaKayla Raychell Flowers, 200 Fisher St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

DeAntwan Dunta Loveberry, 219 Church St., Como, charged with fleeing, failure to yield to blue

lights, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and DUI (other).

Latisha Dawn Simmons, 336 McCharen Rd., Thaxton, charged with DUI.

Feb. 1

Michael Lee Thomas, Jr., 747 CR 80, Coffeeville, charged with burglary, larceny, and

conspiracy.

Nathan Grant Denley, 1941 Hwy. 322, Grenada, charged with burglary, larceny, and conspiracy,

Leykon Paige Calder, 52 CR 528, Coffeeville, charged with burglary, larceny, and conspiracy.

Feb. 2

James Earl Clarence, 8013 Hwy. 315W, Sledge, charged with contempt of court.

James McBrayer, Jr., 15338 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with DUI (2nd).

Feb. 3

Jeffery Lakendrick Johnson, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic

violence.