NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 6

Today’s NBA slate should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the games is the Golden State Warriors taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 6

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics -10.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 8.9 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 8.9 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)

Over (227.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

TNT, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Timberwolves -1.5

Timberwolves -1.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 1.5 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 1.5 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.5 total projected points)

Over (220.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: SCHN and FDSN

SCHN and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Nuggets -9.5

Nuggets -9.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 9.9 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 9.9 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.0 total projected points)

Over (223.0 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSFL

ALT2 and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -1.5

Kings -1.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 1.3 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 1.3 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)

Over (227.4 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP

NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers -3.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.3 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 4.3 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.0 total projected points)

Over (224.0 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSIN

FDSSC and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

