How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Thursday’s college basketball slate includes 12 games with a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the UConn Huskies playing the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 5 UConn Huskies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 22 Florida State Seminoles at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

SMU Mustangs at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 7 p.m. ET

No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Clemson Tigers at No. 10 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network X

ACC Network X Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 21 California Golden Bears at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stanford Cardinal at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Maryland Terrapins at Oregon Ducks

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

