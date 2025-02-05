How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6 Published 11:44 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Ranked teams are on the Thursday college basketball schedule for one game, the Maryland Terrapins squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: