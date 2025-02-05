How to Watch the NBA Today, February 6 Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025

In one of the six compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet at Target Center.

Looking for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch the NBA Today – February 6

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

TNT, truTV, and MAX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: SCHN and FDSN

SCHN and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSFL

ALT2 and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP

NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSIN

FDSSC and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

