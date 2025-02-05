How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 5 Published 3:54 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (34-16) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (16-34) on February 5, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSE

SportsNet, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 29-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Raptors are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Grizzlies record 7.1 more points per game (123.5) than the Raptors allow (116.4).

Memphis is 31-5 when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors’ 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Toronto is 15-17 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank ninth.

The Raptors average just 4.3 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (115.6).

Toronto has put together an 8-10 record in games it scores more than 115.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies post 123.9 points per game in home games, compared to 123 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.

In 2024-25, Memphis is giving up 111.7 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 119.9.

In home games, the Grizzlies are draining 0.3 more treys per game (14.2) than in road games (13.9). They have an identical three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (37.3%).

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Raptors are scoring more points at home (112.3 per game) than away (110.1). And they are conceding less at home (115.3) than on the road (117.8).

At home, Toronto concedes 115.3 points per game. Away, it concedes 117.8.

At home the Raptors are picking up 28.5 assists per game, 1.1 less than on the road (29.6).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Desmond Bane Out Ankle Marcus Smart Questionable Finger Brandon Clarke Questionable Back John Konchar Questionable Shoulder Vince Williams Jr. Questionable Ankle

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury RJ Barrett Out Concussion Jakob Poeltl Day-To-Day Hip Chris Boucher Day-To-Day Illness

