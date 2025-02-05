How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 5
Published 3:54 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (34-16) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (16-34) on February 5, 2025 at Scotiabank Arena.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 29-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Raptors are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Grizzlies record 7.1 more points per game (123.5) than the Raptors allow (116.4).
- Memphis is 31-5 when scoring more than 116.4 points.
Raptors Stats Insights
- The Raptors’ 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- Toronto is 15-17 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank ninth.
- The Raptors average just 4.3 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (115.6).
- Toronto has put together an 8-10 record in games it scores more than 115.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies post 123.9 points per game in home games, compared to 123 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.
- In 2024-25, Memphis is giving up 111.7 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 119.9.
- In home games, the Grizzlies are draining 0.3 more treys per game (14.2) than in road games (13.9). They have an identical three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (37.3%).
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Raptors are scoring more points at home (112.3 per game) than away (110.1). And they are conceding less at home (115.3) than on the road (117.8).
- At home, Toronto concedes 115.3 points per game. Away, it concedes 117.8.
- At home the Raptors are picking up 28.5 assists per game, 1.1 less than on the road (29.6).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
|Desmond Bane
|Out
|Ankle
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Finger
|Brandon Clarke
|Questionable
|Back
|John Konchar
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Questionable
|Ankle
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|RJ Barrett
|Out
|Concussion
|Jakob Poeltl
|Day-To-Day
|Hip
|Chris Boucher
|Day-To-Day
|Illness