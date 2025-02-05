How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6
Published 11:49 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025
SEC teams will hit the court in eight games on Thursday in college basketball action. That includes the UConn Huskies taking on the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 5 UConn Huskies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 6 LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
