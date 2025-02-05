How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6 Published 11:49 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025

SEC teams will hit the court in eight games on Thursday in college basketball action. That includes the UConn Huskies taking on the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 5 UConn Huskies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

