How do Trump’s tariffs impact Mississippi? Published 11:00 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

By Sid Salter

Columnist

In a move his administration says is aimed at impeding the flow of illegal immigration

and fentanyl, President Donald Trump on Feb. 1 announced the imposition of tariffs on

Canada, China and Mexico – some of the nation’s top trading partners.

Those countries are also some of Mississippi’s leading trading partners. The new tariffs

are to take effect on Feb. 4. Trump set a 25% tariff on the import of products from

neighboring Canada and Mexico while putting a 10% tariff on the import of products

from China. Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff.

The announcement of the U.S. tariffs set off swift threats of reprisals from both Canada

and Mexico. The White House reported clauses in the U.S. tariffs that allow U.S. tariff

increases if there are reprisals from the impacted nations that are almost certain to

happen.

Mexico, the nation’s largest trading partner, accounts for 16% of U.S. trade while

Canada represents 14% and China 11%, according to U.S. government sources. Those

imports represent over $1 trillion in goods.

So how does President Trump’s new tariffs impact Mississippi’s trade?

The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) reports that Mississippi exported $1.1

billion in goods while importing $1.86 billion. Mississippi exports refined petroleum,

medical instruments, telephones, other coloring materials, and chemical wood pulp. The

state’s primary imports are crude petroleum, petroleum bitumen, parts, pig iron (non-

alloy), and medical & surgical instruments.

Mississippi’s $9 billion agriculture production is led by poultry, forestry, soybeans,

livestock, cotton, corn, and catfish, according to the Mississippi State University

Extension Service.

OEC reports Mississippi’s top export partners in 2024 as Panama ($152 million), Mexico

($142 million), Canada ($141 million), Netherlands ($70 million) and Honduras ($53

million) and the state’s top import partners as Mexico ($269 million), China ($267

million), Venezuela ($166 million), Canada ($120 million) and Vietnam ($116 million).

In rural states, the immediate reaction seems fear of short-term price increases for

consumers and concern that promised benefits – like the return of jobs from Mexico –

may well take an extraordinarily long time to come to fruition.

CORRECTION – In last week’s column about the death of Pete Johnson, I misreported

Jim Eastland’s path to the U.S. Senate. As several longtime readers reminded me, “Big

Jim” never lost an election. Here’s the correct sequence:

In 1941, Gov. Paul Johnson appointed Eastland, Sr., to fill the U.S. Senate vacancy

caused by the death of incumbent Democrat Pat Harrison. Eastland served the interim

term but was not a candidate in the special election to fill the vacancy won by Democrat

Wall Doxey – but in 1942, Eastland successfully challenged Doxey for a full Senate term

and held the seat until his retirement in 1978.

Sid Salter is a syndicated columnist. Contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.