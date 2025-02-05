First homicide of ‘25 recorded – Courtland man killed on Ozbirn Published 6:30 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Batesville recorded its first homicide of 2025 with a shooting in the 100 block of Ozbirn Street on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 1.

Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. with reports of gunfire. On arrival, patrolmen found a male victim badly wounded lying on a lawn near the street. Medics rushed him to Panola Health where he died.

The deceased has been identified as Jamarlin Ladd, 39, of Courtland.

Investigators said Tuesday they have a suspect and are working the case. An arrest is expected.

Police had few details to release, but did confirm the homicide appeared to have been the result of an argument between individuals who knew one another and possibly had ongoing problems.