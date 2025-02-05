Feeling like a modern day dinosaur Published 12:29 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025

By Les Ferguson, Jr.,

Columnist

Raising kids is hard. You might look at me and think, at his age, what does he know about

raising kids in these modern days?

First, let me say that we still have an 18-year-old at home. Yes, by the time you read this, it will

be less than a month until he turns 19. However, if it’s true that male brains aren’t fully

developed until they’re 26, quite a few of us older folks are still raising kids.

According to my dad, he is still trying to raise my brother and two sisters — and they are quickly

joining the ranks of the graying. I won’t reveal their ages; I’ll spare them that embarrassment.

But hypothetically, if they were, say, 50, 57, and 60, then they might be seriously considering an

A.A.R.P. membership. But again, that’s just hypothetical.

But me? I’m a perpetual younger-looking older guy with tremendous wise maturity. Also, I’ve got

a bridge in New York City to sell—at a significantly reduced sales price. Or, I can hook you up

with prime beachfront property in Arizona. That one will not be cheap.

Nevertheless, my initial premise is true: raising kids is hard, and keeping up with the lingo

makes it even more difficult. No cap! In case you are wondering, that means no lie. Go figure.

This reminds me of the old saw about the lady responding to a cancer patient’s death

announcement with the acronym LOL. She thought it meant lots of love. That didn’t go over

well!

But still, my 18-year-old speaks a foreign language. I can’t have a conversation without pausing

to look up what something means. FR (that means for real — get with the program). The way

kids think these days really boggles the minds of parents who are beginning to be age-

challenged.

Psalms 127:3 says, “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him.” (NIV‬‬) I

truly believe that, even though I might have acted differently had I known about grandchildren.

Regardless, love your kids at any age. Share your love openly and with gratitude. They need it,

and so do you.

Despite my protests to the contrary, I’m beginning to feel like a modern-day dinosaur.

No cap.