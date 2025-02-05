Feeling like a modern day dinosaur
Published 12:29 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025
By Les Ferguson, Jr.,
Columnist
Raising kids is hard. You might look at me and think, at his age, what does he know about
raising kids in these modern days?
First, let me say that we still have an 18-year-old at home. Yes, by the time you read this, it will
be less than a month until he turns 19. However, if it’s true that male brains aren’t fully
developed until they’re 26, quite a few of us older folks are still raising kids.
According to my dad, he is still trying to raise my brother and two sisters — and they are quickly
joining the ranks of the graying. I won’t reveal their ages; I’ll spare them that embarrassment.
But hypothetically, if they were, say, 50, 57, and 60, then they might be seriously considering an
A.A.R.P. membership. But again, that’s just hypothetical.
But me? I’m a perpetual younger-looking older guy with tremendous wise maturity. Also, I’ve got
a bridge in New York City to sell—at a significantly reduced sales price. Or, I can hook you up
with prime beachfront property in Arizona. That one will not be cheap.
Nevertheless, my initial premise is true: raising kids is hard, and keeping up with the lingo
makes it even more difficult. No cap! In case you are wondering, that means no lie. Go figure.
This reminds me of the old saw about the lady responding to a cancer patient’s death
announcement with the acronym LOL. She thought it meant lots of love. That didn’t go over
well!
But still, my 18-year-old speaks a foreign language. I can’t have a conversation without pausing
to look up what something means. FR (that means for real — get with the program). The way
kids think these days really boggles the minds of parents who are beginning to be age-
challenged.
Psalms 127:3 says, “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him.” (NIV) I
truly believe that, even though I might have acted differently had I known about grandchildren.
Regardless, love your kids at any age. Share your love openly and with gratitude. They need it,
and so do you.
Despite my protests to the contrary, I’m beginning to feel like a modern-day dinosaur.
No cap.