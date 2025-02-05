Endure and light candles as you go Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025

By T.J. Ray

Columnist

To begin with, it is doubtful that the Anti-Christ is abroad. You know—the one

medievals expected as a sign of the Second Coming. No, he is no more abroad than

he has ever been, which is to say, he’s been here all the time, gnawing at the souls of

us all.

And this essay is not to suggest that the end of the world is near, though signs of its sad

condition are teeming. Something, however, may be nearing its end, and that may be in

the order of a natural progression. That something is Civilization as we know it.

(Remember that other cultures and times have thought themselves civilized and

invincible. But they’re gone, like the impotent trunk of Ozymandias in the sand.)

Our country, our culture, our institutions came not with a warrant, a guarantee that they

would last forever. The country has survived over two centuries, which may pale in

comparison to other vanished powers. Our culture, as noted by the belief of some folks

that the Bill of Rights has subtly become the Bill of Rites, has become so amorphous

that it seems to have no shape at all. And many of our institutions have undergone

such profound metamorphosis that one could assert they have been replaced.

Observation: America (and to no less degree the world) is in such a state that only a

cataclysm may save it. At the moment no power has asserted itself that might slow our

descent into chaos.

Failing the advent of a saving power, is there hope for the world? Will Nature invoke the

terrible deus ex machina of famine or flood or pestilence to purge the Earth of its

cancers? Might Nature not simply bring mankind to its knees and force it to begin again

on simpler, more rudimentary terms?

Other institutions have been emasculated. The church has assumed the role and

philosophy of a civic club. Perversion by priests is hardly more despicable than the lack

of concern by and for the people in the pews.

Mission groups happily traipse off to the Caribbean as though everything is fine at

home. Long ago sins have become social faux pas that can be absolved or even

approved for public practice. The family is an artifact of an earlier age.

Yes, there is that other institution — government. But where is the hope in that? The

duty of the government is apparently to arrogate the greatest power and prestige to a

political party. The greater good of the citizenry is important only when it coincides with

the party goal. Citizens do not control government; big business manages government.

A simple view of government is that it passes laws that treat all people as equal and

enforces those laws even handedly. How long ago did we abandon that way of

governing? A famous singer brings dope though the Miami airport and is punished by a

fine. A corporation confesses to major violations of law and is given a fine—no one

goes to jail.

The State of Mississippi enacted a law that will insure that corporate executives will

spend one year in jail if convicted of embezzling more than ten thousand dollars.

Hooray! But an unfortunate fellow gets three years in prison for stealing food from a

convenience store to feed his family. Jails are reserved for the poor and the poorly

represented.

So what? We endure. We keep trying. We try to light one little candle. In the simple

act of one person unselfishly helping another lead a happier, more productive life is

found the seed of hope. We do not have to go quietly into that good night—even while

we see that the approaching night is not a “good” night.

Besides, there remains Faith, Hope, and Charity. Amen.