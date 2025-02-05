Copycat of the Delmonico potatoes Published 10:00 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

By Kara Kimbrough

Food Columnist

A winter visit to NYC is something I definitely recommend after two back-to-back

January trips. Drop me an email for travel tips and tricks to save money, time and

headaches while navigating transportation, dining, sightseeing and budgetary

factors.

In the meantime, try this copycat version of Delmonico’s potatoes. I’m still

working on replicating the best hash browns I’ve ever tasted in my life. If I ever

come close to the original, I’ll share the updated recipe.

Delmonico’s Potatoes

1 (2 pound) package frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed (chunks, not diced

version)

1 (8 ounce) package sharp Cheddar cheese

2 cups half-and-half

½ cup butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place frozen potatoes in a 13 x 9 inch greased baking

dish or large seasoned skillet.

In a saucepan on the stovetop or in microwave on low, melt together cheese and

butter. When melted, blend in the cream. Pour mixture over frozen potatoes, and

cover pan with foil.

Bake for one hour. Remove foil, and bake 15 minutes more. Top each serving

with crème fraiche or sour cream.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at

kkprco@yahoo.com.