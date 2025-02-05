Copycat of the Delmonico potatoes
Published 10:00 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025
By Kara Kimbrough
Food Columnist
A winter visit to NYC is something I definitely recommend after two back-to-back
January trips. Drop me an email for travel tips and tricks to save money, time and
headaches while navigating transportation, dining, sightseeing and budgetary
factors.
In the meantime, try this copycat version of Delmonico’s potatoes. I’m still
working on replicating the best hash browns I’ve ever tasted in my life. If I ever
come close to the original, I’ll share the updated recipe.
Delmonico’s Potatoes
1 (2 pound) package frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed (chunks, not diced
version)
1 (8 ounce) package sharp Cheddar cheese
2 cups half-and-half
½ cup butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place frozen potatoes in a 13 x 9 inch greased baking
dish or large seasoned skillet.
In a saucepan on the stovetop or in microwave on low, melt together cheese and
butter. When melted, blend in the cream. Pour mixture over frozen potatoes, and
cover pan with foil.
Bake for one hour. Remove foil, and bake 15 minutes more. Top each serving
with crème fraiche or sour cream.
Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at
kkprco@yahoo.com.