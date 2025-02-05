College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 5

Published 12:47 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 5

The SEC college basketball lineup on Wednesday, which includes the Missouri Tigers versus the Tennessee Volunteers, should provide some fireworks — see below for picks against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Missouri +9.5 vs. Tennessee

  • Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 7.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tennessee -9.5
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 5
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Arkansas +7.5 vs. Texas

  • Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas Longhorns
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 5.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas -7.5
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 5
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: LSU +8.5 vs. Georgia

  • Matchup: LSU Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 5.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Georgia -8.5
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 5
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

