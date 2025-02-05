College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 5
Published 12:47 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The SEC college basketball lineup on Wednesday, which includes the Missouri Tigers versus the Tennessee Volunteers, should provide some fireworks — see below for picks against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Missouri +9.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers
- Spread: Tennessee -9.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Arkansas +7.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas Longhorns
- Spread: Texas -7.5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: LSU +8.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Spread: Georgia -8.5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 5
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.