College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 5 Published 12:47 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane versus the Memphis Tigers is a game to watch on the Wednesday AAC college basketball schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests. For all our picks against the spread, continue reading.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Rice +7.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: Rice Owls at East Carolina Pirates

Rice Owls at East Carolina Pirates Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 5.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

East Carolina by 5.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -7.5

East Carolina -7.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Memphis -18 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Memphis Tigers

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 20.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 20.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -18

Memphis -18 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: UTSA +1.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at UTSA Roadrunners

Tulane Green Wave at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 0.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulane by 0.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulane -1.5

Tulane -1.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 5

February 5 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

