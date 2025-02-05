City candidates waiting for ballot certification – Election Commission reviewing paperwork Published 11:42 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

for offices in the City of Batesville election coming in June will learn whether they are certified for the ballot next week. The Panola County Election Commission will meet again on Monday, Feb. 10, to continue the process of approving potential candidates.

Until then, City Hall on Tuesday released a list of names of persons who submitted the required Statement of Intent to seek office. The deadline for submitting that signed statement, along with 50 signatures of registered votes (ward specific for aldermen, citywide for mayoral candidates) was Friday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m.

The City Clerk submitted all paperwork received at City Hall to the Election Commission, which has the final approval for anyone wanting their name placed on the ballot.

According to the list provided by City Hall, 16 citizens filed qualifying paperwork. The list is not an official ballot compendium, and will remain unofficial until the Election Commission issues its certification ruling.

The election is set for Tuesday, June 3. There will be no primaries and all candidates, once certified, will appear with an Independent label.

Mayor Hal Ferrell wants a second term and is being challenged by longtime Alderman-at-Large Teddy Morrow.

In Ward 1, incumbent Bill Dugger, the most tenured member of the Board of Aldermen, has drawn three potential challengers: Jeremy Weldon, Jim “Whiz” Whitaker, and former mayor Jerry Autrey.

In Ward 2, incumbent Bobby Walton will face two opponents – Carl Flowers and Harvey Flowers.

In Ward 3, incumbent Stan Harrison and two others – Barry Flowers and Tommy Caine – filed qualifying paperwork at City Hall.

In Ward 4, incumbent Dennis Land and Shalonda Ford will compete, pending certification.

For the Alderman-at-Large, and by default the Vice Mayor’s seat, will be the only race without an incumbent. Two submitted paperwork – former police chief Jimmy McCloud and Ted Stewart.

None of the persons listed above have been approved for the June 3 ballot and each is waiting to be notified of their certification after the Election Commission meets next week.