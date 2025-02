Published 11:10 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Barbara Jean Corriea, 70, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at her daughter’s home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Eureka Cemetery near Courtland.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Saturday until service time.