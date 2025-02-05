Published 9:30 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Jan. 28

Eureka St., 73 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Brooks St., 73 year old male has fallen.

Panola Ave., First Baptist Church, fire alarm.

Randy Hendrix Dr., life assist only.

Bruce St., 83 year old male, medical call.

Hwy. 51S., Job Corps, 19 year old female is unconscious.

Old Lake Cv., 74 year old female needs lift assist.

Eureka St., 78 year old male with Covid.

Jan. 29

Power Dr., Fairfield Inn & Suites, 58 year old male with shortness of breath and chest pain.

House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, caller reports elderly subject slumped over in vehicle.

Gracie Cv., 64 year old male has fallen.

Jan. 30

Hwy. 6E, Marathon store, vehicle has hit building.

House-Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, male patient has altered mental status in the vision center,

Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 6 & Medical Center Dr., two vehicle accident with injuries.

Oakleigh Dr., general fire alarm.

Claude St., 54 year old female with possible stroke.

Jan. 31

Hwy. 6E, Jack’s Restaurant, vehicle on fire.

College St., Batesville PD, female subject having a seizure.

Corporate Dr., Insituform, fire alarm/.

Georgia St., fire alarm.

Covenant Crossing, Raceway store, caller advises gas is leaking from a pump.

Feb. 1

Tubbs Rd., gas smell coming from stove.

Boothe St., grass fire.

Eureka Rd., Magnolia Cemetery, 63 year old male has passed out.

Ozbirn St., male subject has medical emergency.

Power Dr., 58 year old male with Covid.

Feb. 2

Armstrong St., 84 year old female is unresponsive.

Van Voris, 64 year old female with stomach pain.

Tubbs Rd., 23 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Eureka St., 43 year old male with accelerated heart rate.

Feb. 3

Pearson St., 78 year old female with diabetic emergency.

MLK Dr., 74 year old female has heart problems.

Hwy. 35S, county requesting mutual aid for a structure fire.

Gordon Dr., residential fire alarm.

Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, underaged female driver slumped over in car.

Vance St., 37 year old OB patient with complications, Lifeguard has been toned.