Raptors vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – February 5 Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The injury report for the Toronto Raptors (16-33) ahead of their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (34-16) currently features three players. The Grizzlies have five injured players listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Raptors enter this matchup on the heels of a 115-108 win over the Clippers on Sunday. In the Raptors’ win, RJ Barrett led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding six rebounds and seven assists).

The Grizzlies took care of business in their last game 128-109 against the Spurs on Monday. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 points in the Grizzlies’ victory, leading the team.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bruce Brown PG Questionable Face 8.4 3.9 1.6 Chris Boucher PF Questionable Illness 10.5 4.3 0.6 RJ Barrett SG Out Concussion 21.6 6.6 5.7

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6 Marcus Smart PG Day-To-Day Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Brandon Clarke PF Day-To-Day Back 7.8 5 1 Vince Williams Jr. SG Day-To-Day Ankle 5.3 3.7 3 Desmond Bane SG Out Ankle 17.9 5.7 5.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Raptors vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: