Raptors vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today – February 5
Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
The injury report for the Toronto Raptors (16-33) ahead of their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (34-16) currently features three players. The Grizzlies have five injured players listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5.
The Raptors enter this matchup on the heels of a 115-108 win over the Clippers on Sunday. In the Raptors’ win, RJ Barrett led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding six rebounds and seven assists).
The Grizzlies took care of business in their last game 128-109 against the Spurs on Monday. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 points in the Grizzlies’ victory, leading the team.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bruce Brown
|PG
|Questionable
|Face
|8.4
|3.9
|1.6
|Chris Boucher
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|10.5
|4.3
|0.6
|RJ Barrett
|SG
|Out
|Concussion
|21.6
|6.6
|5.7
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|4
|1.7
|1.6
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Day-To-Day
|Finger
|9.2
|2.3
|3.8
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Day-To-Day
|Back
|7.8
|5
|1
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Ankle
|5.3
|3.7
|3
|Desmond Bane
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|17.9
|5.7
|5.5
Raptors vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: SportsNet and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
