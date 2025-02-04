NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 5
Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Today’s NBA lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Dive into our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 5
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.0 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Spurs -5.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2.0 points)
- Total: 241.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -8.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 4.8 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -1.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 0.5 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Grizzlies -8.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 7.6 points)
- Total: 241.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Nets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 9.7 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Timberwolves -10.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.6 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Nuggets -10.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 15.4 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -6.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.0 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Thunder -12.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 16.4 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Kings -5.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 6.4 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
