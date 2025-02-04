NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 5 Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Today’s NBA lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 5

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -4.5

Cavaliers -4.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.0 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7.0 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)

Over (230.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSOH

FDSDET and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Spurs -5.5

Spurs -5.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2.0 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 2.0 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)

Over (230.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -8.5

Bucks -8.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 4.8 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 4.8 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)

Over (222.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -1.5

Heat -1.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 0.5 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 0.5 points) Total: 214.5 points

214.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.6 total projected points)

Over (221.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSUN

NBCS-PH and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Grizzlies -8.5

Grizzlies -8.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 7.6 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 7.6 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)

Over (233.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Nets -1.5

Nets -1.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 9.7 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 9.7 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)

Over (223.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Timberwolves -10.5

Timberwolves -10.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.6 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.6 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)

Over (227.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: CHSN and FDSN

CHSN and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Nuggets -10.5

Nuggets -10.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 15.4 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 15.4 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)

Over (232.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and Gulf Coast Sports

ALT and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -6.5

Warriors -6.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.0 total projected points)

Over (226.0 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

NBCS-BA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder -12.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 16.4 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 16.4 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)

Over (223.9 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, and AZFamily

ESPN, FDSOK, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Kings -5.5

Kings -5.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 6.4 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 6.4 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)

Over (220.3 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSFL

NBCS-CA and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: