Memphis vs. Tulsa Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 5 Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Wednesday’s contest features the Memphis Tigers (18-4, 8-1 AAC) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-13, 3-6 AAC) facing off at FedExForum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-64 victory for heavily favored Memphis according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the point spread (19.5) against Tulsa. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 146.5 total.

Memphis vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Line: Memphis -19.5

Point total: 146.5

Moneyline (to win): Memphis -4000, Tulsa +1400

Memphis vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 84, Tulsa 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Tulsa

Pick ATS: Memphis (-19.5)

Memphis (-19.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)

Memphis has put together an 11-11-0 record against the spread this season, while Tulsa is 7-13-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 11-11-0 and the Golden Hurricane are 8-12-0. The two teams average 152 points per game, 5.5 more points than this matchup’s total. Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 games, while Tulsa has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game with a +130 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.8 points per game (77th in college basketball) and allow 72.9 per outing (228th in college basketball).

Memphis prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It is recording 32.5 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 31.4 per outing.

Memphis makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (156th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.1. It shoots 40.1% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Tigers score 97.2 points per 100 possessions (140th in college basketball), while giving up 89.9 points per 100 possessions (123rd in college basketball).

Memphis has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (345th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.3 (58th in college basketball).

Tulsa Performance Insights

The Golden Hurricane score 73.2 points per game (218th in college basketball) and allow 73.3 (234th in college basketball) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

The 34.1 rebounds per game Tulsa accumulates rank 86th in the nation. Their opponents record 33.1.

Tulsa makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents.

Tulsa has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (161st in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (290th in college basketball).

id: