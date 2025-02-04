How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 5

Ranked squads are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule for four games, including the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the UCLA Bruins.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Kansas Jayhawks at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs at No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 7 USC Trojans at Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 5

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 4

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 4

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, February 4

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 4

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - February 4

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – February 4

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow