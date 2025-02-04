How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5
Published 11:44 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Ranked teams are on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Missouri Tigers squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Oregon Ducks at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Missouri Tigers at No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 17 Memphis Tigers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: