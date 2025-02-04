How to Watch Temple vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 5
Published 11:45 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
The Temple Owls (12-9) will look to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-15) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Liacouras Center. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET.
If you want to watch this game, it will air on ESPN+.
Temple vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Temple 2024-25 Stats
- Offensively the Tigers are the 103rd-ranked squad in the nation (69.8 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (77.7 points conceded per game).
- Temple is averaging 30.7 rebounds per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing 32.7 rebounds per contest (238th-ranked).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 265th in the country in assists at 11.6 per game.
- Temple is committing 14.5 turnovers per game (115th-ranked in college basketball). It is forcing 17.8 turnovers per contest (69th-ranked).
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are 150th in the country in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and 62nd in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Temple ranks 138th in college basketball by ceding 5.7 threes per contest, but it is allowing a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 24th-worst in college basketball.
- The Tigers attempt 29% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 71% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.3% of the Tigers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 74.7% are 2-pointers.
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- The Tigers are 103rd in college basketball in points scored (69.8 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (77.7).
- On the glass, Memphis is 168th in college basketball in rebounds (32.5 per game). It is fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (38 per game).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 265th in college basketball in assists at 11.6 per game.
- At 15.9 turnovers committed per game and 15.5 turnovers forced, Memphis is 202nd and 187th in the country, respectively.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are 150th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and 62nd in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Defensively, Memphis is 159th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.8. It is 103rd in 3-point percentage conceded at 29.3%.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 71% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 29% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.7% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.3% have been 3-pointers.
Temple’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tiarra East
|20
|14.2
|5.1
|2.6
|1.1
|0.2
|1.1
|Tarriyonna Gary
|21
|12.4
|3.3
|2.1
|1.4
|0.1
|2.2
|Kaylah Turner
|19
|8.7
|1.9
|1.5
|0.9
|0.1
|1.1
|Anissa Rivera
|20
|8
|6
|1.2
|1.9
|1.2
|0.6
|Tristen Taylor
|20
|7.4
|1.7
|3.7
|1.5
|0.1
|0.7
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|20
|17.2
|3.2
|1
|0.7
|0.6
|2.4
|DeeDee Hagemann
|11
|12.6
|1.7
|5.5
|1.3
|0
|1.4
|Alasia Smith
|20
|12.1
|9.3
|1.9
|2.6
|1
|0.5
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0
|Tanyuel
|20
|10.2
|4.1
|2.7
|1.4
|0.1
|0.9
Temple’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 5 vs. Memphis at 11:00 AM ET
- February 8 vs. South Florida at 2:00 PM ET
- February 11 vs. UAB at 6:00 PM ET
- February 15 at Tulane at 4:00 PM ET
- February 19 vs. Wichita State at 7:00 PM ET
- February 25 at Memphis at 8:00 PM ET
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 5 at Temple at 11:00 AM ET
- February 8 vs. Florida Atlantic at 3:00 PM ET
- February 12 at North Texas at 7:30 PM ET
- February 15 at UTSA at 3:00 PM ET
- February 19 vs. UAB at 8:00 PM ET
- February 22 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET
