How to Watch Temple vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 5 Published 11:45 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The Temple Owls (12-9) will look to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Memphis Tigers (5-15) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at Liacouras Center. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET.

If you want to watch this game, it will air on ESPN+.

Temple vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Temple 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Tigers are the 103rd-ranked squad in the nation (69.8 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (77.7 points conceded per game).

Temple is averaging 30.7 rebounds per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing 32.7 rebounds per contest (238th-ranked).

This season the Tigers are ranked 265th in the country in assists at 11.6 per game.

Temple is committing 14.5 turnovers per game (115th-ranked in college basketball). It is forcing 17.8 turnovers per contest (69th-ranked).

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 150th in the country in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and 62nd in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Temple ranks 138th in college basketball by ceding 5.7 threes per contest, but it is allowing a 34.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 24th-worst in college basketball.

The Tigers attempt 29% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 71% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.3% of the Tigers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 74.7% are 2-pointers.

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

The Tigers are 103rd in college basketball in points scored (69.8 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (77.7).

On the glass, Memphis is 168th in college basketball in rebounds (32.5 per game). It is fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (38 per game).

This season the Tigers are ranked 265th in college basketball in assists at 11.6 per game.

At 15.9 turnovers committed per game and 15.5 turnovers forced, Memphis is 202nd and 187th in the country, respectively.

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 150th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and 62nd in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Defensively, Memphis is 159th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.8. It is 103rd in 3-point percentage conceded at 29.3%.

In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 71% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 29% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 74.7% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.3% have been 3-pointers.

Temple’s Top Players

Owls Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tiarra East 20 14.2 5.1 2.6 1.1 0.2 1.1 Tarriyonna Gary 21 12.4 3.3 2.1 1.4 0.1 2.2 Kaylah Turner 19 8.7 1.9 1.5 0.9 0.1 1.1 Anissa Rivera 20 8 6 1.2 1.9 1.2 0.6 Tristen Taylor 20 7.4 1.7 3.7 1.5 0.1 0.7

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 20 17.2 3.2 1 0.7 0.6 2.4 DeeDee Hagemann 11 12.6 1.7 5.5 1.3 0 1.4 Alasia Smith 20 12.1 9.3 1.9 2.6 1 0.5 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0 Tanyuel 20 10.2 4.1 2.7 1.4 0.1 0.9

Temple’s Upcoming Schedule

February 5 vs. Memphis at 11:00 AM ET

February 8 vs. South Florida at 2:00 PM ET

February 11 vs. UAB at 6:00 PM ET

February 15 at Tulane at 4:00 PM ET

February 19 vs. Wichita State at 7:00 PM ET

February 25 at Memphis at 8:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

February 5 at Temple at 11:00 AM ET

February 8 vs. Florida Atlantic at 3:00 PM ET

February 12 at North Texas at 7:30 PM ET

February 15 at UTSA at 3:00 PM ET

February 19 vs. UAB at 8:00 PM ET

February 22 at South Florida at 7:00 PM ET

