How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 4 Published 8:43 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

SEC teams are on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule for three games, including the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the Auburn Tigers.

Today’s SEC Games

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 6 Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

