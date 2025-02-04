How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream – February 4 Published 6:41 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (16-6, 5-4 SEC) are home in SEC action against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (15-6, 4-4 SEC) on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Ole Miss is 10-4 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Rebels are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 27th.

The 77.7 points per game the Rebels record are only 1.2 more points than the Wildcats allow (76.5).

Ole Miss is 9-3 when scoring more than 76.5 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Rebels have averaged.

This season, Kentucky has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.0% from the field.

The Rebels are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 124th.

The Wildcats’ 87.2 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 67.7 the Rebels give up.

When Kentucky gives up fewer than 77.7 points, it is 11-2.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Ole Miss scores 76.3 points per game at home, compared to 76.5 points per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Rebels have played better at home this year, surrendering 63.5 points per game, compared to 74.5 away from home.

Ole Miss is draining 8.5 treys per game with a 33.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.4% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.2 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky is scoring more points at home (94 per game) than on the road (75.4).

At home the Wildcats are conceding 74.7 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than they are away (77.8).

At home, Kentucky knocks down 11 treys per game, one more than it averages away (10). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.2%) than away (38.2%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/25/2025 @ Missouri L 83-75 Mizzou Arena 1/29/2025 Texas W 72-69 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/1/2025 Auburn L 92-82 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/4/2025 Kentucky The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/8/2025 @ LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center 2/12/2025 @ South Carolina – Colonial Life Arena

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/25/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 74-69 Memorial Gymnasium 1/28/2025 @ Tennessee W 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Arkansas L 89-79 Rupp Arena 2/4/2025 @ Ole Miss The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/8/2025 South Carolina – Rupp Arena 2/11/2025 Tennessee – Rupp Arena

id: