How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5 Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

AAC teams will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Tulane Green Wave taking on the Rice Owls.

Today’s AAC Games

Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls

Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

East Carolina Pirates at UAB Blazers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic Owls at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

Time: 8 p.m. ET

