How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5
Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
AAC teams will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Tulane Green Wave taking on the Rice Owls.
Today’s AAC Games
Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
East Carolina Pirates at UAB Blazers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
Florida Atlantic Owls at Wichita State Shockers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
