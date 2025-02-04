How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5

Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

By Data Skrive

AAC teams will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule in five games, including the Tulane Green Wave taking on the Rice Owls.

Today’s AAC Games

Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Charlotte 49ers

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

East Carolina Pirates at UAB Blazers

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic Owls at Wichita State Shockers

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET

