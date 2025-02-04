Copelands welcome son to family business – Sam joining parents on the Square Published 6:50 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

1 of 2

There is a familiar face working at Dale Copeland Jewelers these days, and it’s one that owners Angie and Dale Copeland have wanted to have at their business on the Batesville Square for many years.

“It’s just a thrill to have Sam working with us,” said Angie, beaming as only a proud mother can. “It’s been a blessing to our family and it’s something we have wanted for a long time.”

For the ever-relaxed Sam Copeland, the move from the mortuary business to the jewelry store has been a bit of adjustment, but he’s catching on quickly. “I worked here growing up during Christmas and busy days, but I’ve had to learn about the repair side. I have a good teacher and it’s just learning how things are done.”

Sam was star athlete at North Delta School and went to Crowley’s Ridge College in Paragould, AR, before entering mortuary school at Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2016. He also began working at Batesville’s leading funeral business, Wells Funeral Home as an intern and continued there after his graduation in 2018.

In all, Sam spent about nine years in the funeral business. He said he hasn’t ruled out a return to that sector some day, but for now he’s happy to be at the family business, especially working alongside his father and mentor.

“I’m going to keep my (mortuary) license up, but I’m in the family business now,” he said.

Although much has changed, Angie said a few things have remained constant. “We’ve always based our business on customers first and Sam will fit right in. After 45 years in business, it’s all our family has known and the boys have been right there with us,” she said.

Sam’s older brother Jim Tom Copeland is high school principal, athletic director, and head baseball coach at North Delta School.

Sam is married to the former Lindsey Douglas, and like Dale and Angie, the couple is starting their jewelry store journey with two “four legged children” named Layla and Josie.

Besides the joy of having a son working in the family business, Angie said she and Dale are thankful their sons share their strong business and family values, and are people of strong faith. The elder Copelands are active members at New Beginning Community Church and Sam and Lindsey worship at Pine Hill in Oxford.

Dale, known for his dry wit and clever humor, said having one of his sons join the family business was “a dream that looks like it might happen.”

The best part, Dale said, is he may have time for fishing this year.

“Sam must be doing something right,” Dale said. “I’ve worked here 45 years and never had a real vacation and Sam started 30 days ago and he’s already got one coming up. I guess he’s smarter than me.”