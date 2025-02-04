College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 4

Tuesday’s SEC college basketball schedule features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Oklahoma Sooners playing the Auburn Tigers, and we have predictions against the spread in this article for all the games.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Vanderbilt +12 vs. Florida

  • Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 10 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Florida -12
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 4
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Kentucky +4.5 vs. Ole Miss

  • Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Ole Miss -4.5
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma +17 vs. Auburn

  • Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 13.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Auburn -17
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 4
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

