College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, February 4 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The Wichita State Shockers versus the Charlotte 49ers is a game to see on the Tuesday AAC college basketball slate that features a lot of exciting contests. For all our predictions against the spread, continue reading.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Charlotte +3 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at Charlotte 49ers

Wichita State Shockers at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 2.9 points

Spread: Wichita State -3

Wichita State -3 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 4

February 4 TV Channel: ESPNU

